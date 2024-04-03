North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.72. The company had a trading volume of 651,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,836. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

