U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 1,072,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.