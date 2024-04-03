U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN remained flat at $13.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,014,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,869. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

