Atlantic American Co. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Atlantic American Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 22,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on AAME

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.