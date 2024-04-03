Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

