Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

ETN opened at $317.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

