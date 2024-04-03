Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:THC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.83. 11,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,091. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $107.80.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

