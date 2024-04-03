Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

