Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 102.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,535. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $66.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

