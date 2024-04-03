Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

About Sequans Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

