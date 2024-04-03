Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Stock Performance
Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.24.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

