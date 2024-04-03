Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.17. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

