Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $40.67

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.63.
FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,754,000 after acquiring an additional 303,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $46.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.18.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
