Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives $13.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTAL. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

MTAL opened at $13.00 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $49,594,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,676,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 455.8% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,090,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

