Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.10. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.36 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 7,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 461,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 591,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

