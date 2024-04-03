Benchmark Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $30.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTI. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Up 3.4 %

FTI stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.