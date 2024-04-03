Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

