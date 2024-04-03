ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, April 11th

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SVXY opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVXY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 140,400.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

