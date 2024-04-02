Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Trimmed by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pool worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.68. The company had a trading volume of 397,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.54. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

