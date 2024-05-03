Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $626.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,531. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

