JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 1,213,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,738,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

