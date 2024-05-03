JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.4%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 1,213,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,738,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.