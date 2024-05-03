JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 1,213,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,738,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.4311 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
