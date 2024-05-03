Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $109.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

