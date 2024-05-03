Viavi Solutions’ (VIAV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

VIAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,411,000 after acquiring an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 638,309 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,321,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 718,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 202,387 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

