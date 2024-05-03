Robert W. Baird Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $40.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Malibu Boats by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

