JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $886.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 881 ($11.07), with a volume of 264605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($10.84).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.93) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 820.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 777.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5,076.47 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 5,882.35%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

