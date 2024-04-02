Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $170.29. 446,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

