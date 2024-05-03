Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 2.3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 34,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 204,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Choice stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,306 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Better Choice worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

