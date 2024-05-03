Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.6%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.04 and last traded at $135.10. 3,149,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,529,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,714,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,326,000 after buying an additional 276,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.