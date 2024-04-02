Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 6,594 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,594 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.71. 2,414,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,785. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

