Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $30,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.38.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

