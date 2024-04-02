Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

View Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $180.36. The stock had a trading volume of 204,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.