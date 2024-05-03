Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 477,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 362,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,794,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

