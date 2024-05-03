Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RSP opened at $161.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.