StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.74.

Shares of ARGX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.81. 52,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,869. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.84. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

