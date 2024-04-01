29,142 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Acquired by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,117. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

