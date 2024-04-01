2,319 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.
Snowflake Price Performance
SNOW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,851. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.80 and its 200-day moving average is $179.43.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
