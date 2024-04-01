Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PXD opened at $262.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $263.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

