StockNews.com Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,214.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,693,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.