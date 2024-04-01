StockNews.com Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,214.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,693,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

