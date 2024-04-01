StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.54.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $175.53 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.