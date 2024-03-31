The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.33. 995,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $211.91 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

