Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,651,000 after acquiring an additional 192,418 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.44 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

