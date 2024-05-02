Qtum Trading 11% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00005992 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $369.42 million and $49.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 11% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.91 or 0.05078910 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00057172 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010337 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00022841 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012137 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015060 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003440 BTC.
About Qtum
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
