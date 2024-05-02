Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKW. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $108.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

