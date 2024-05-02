Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 627 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $852.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $336.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $953.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.61. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

