Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.63.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.11 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Recommended Stories

