Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.