IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP
IDACORP Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE IDA opened at $96.00 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.
IDACORP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.
Read More
