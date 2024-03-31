ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $192.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

