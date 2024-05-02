Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.92% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 678,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1286 per share. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

