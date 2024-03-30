Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. 2,490,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

