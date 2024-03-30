New Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $99.43. 387,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,393. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

